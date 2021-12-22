The Real Victim in Chrishell and Jason’s Breakup Is Mary

Lest you come away from yesterday’s news of the devastating breakup between Chrishell Stause and her real-estate brokerage boss/boyfriend Jason Oppenheim convinced that their five-month relationship was nothing more than a television stunt that will provide enough material for at least two seasons’ worth of Selling Sunset storylines, Oppenheim and his twin are working overtime to stress that that is not the case.

Jason, in his Instagram post updating the world on his relationship status, wrote that Chrishell “was the most amazing girlfriend [he’s] ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of [his] life.”

His brother Brett, who was not involved in the relationship except in spirit and enthusiasm, told TMZ on Tuesday: “My brother and Chrishell love each other more than Jason has probably loved anybody.”

Um, okay, rude. Specifically to one person: Mary Fitzgerald, famously the other employee with whom Jason once had a romantic entanglement. The pair were friends for 15 years and dated for about a year on and off, Fitzgerald revealed on the show. They still share custody of two small dogs, a factoid that culminated in an iconic, confrontation-rich dog birthday party on the most recent season of Selling Sunset.

Mary is happily (I presume) married to Romain Bonnet, a strapping young Frenchman who works as “LA’s biggest project manager,” and she publicly wished her friends well when they first got together this summer. But her previous relationship with Jason still deserves some respect. The Oppenheim twins didn’t have to specifically award Stause first place in the competition that they apparently regard love as. Jason and Brett may be short kings, but with the way they are pitting women against each other, they could use another lesson in male allyship.