Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Latest to Join Royal Wedding Week Blitz

Only two personalities would dare enter the already-crowded field that is Royal Wedding Week 2022. Only two personalities would be so brave, so bold as to take on not only Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, not only Sheryl Sandberg and Jon Bernthal’s brother, not only Sarah Hyland and a former Bachelorette contestant, but in fact all three. Only two personalities would have the guts to walk down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Of course, the two mavericks of which I speak are Vanderpump Rules semi-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

During their courtship, the couple encountered their share of difficulties. Brock Davies has children he hasn’t seen in years with a woman in Australia whom he admits to having slapped, resulting in a domestic violence charge. For some reason, this has prompted questions about his fitness as a husband and father. On top of that, Davies, who is broke, attempted to trick Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, who is evil, into paying for his wedding to Scheana; when that didn’t work, he attempted to get Tom Sandoval to marry him and Scheana at James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’s engagement party. This resulted not in a wedding, but in a very boring fight in last season’s Vanderpump Rules finale.

But it seems the couple, who share a 16-month-old daughter, finally got their fairytale on-air Vanderpump Rules wedding. The nuptials occurred on Tuesday, August 23, in Cancun, Mexico. As we know, the destination wedding was also the sight of the alleged cozy session between the recently divorced Tom Schwartz and recently unengaged Raquel Leviss. People magazine got the exclusive on the wedding, which in my opinion is huge for Scheana. I’m sure she is thrilled:

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Scheana told People. Those persons included current Vanderpump Rules cast members Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Also included were former Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. Not included were Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, all of whom I assume were so sad they could not make it.

In closing I would like to reiterate that the couple walked down the aisle to a James Kennedy remix of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Thank you and best wishes.