ScarJo and ScarJo’s Husband Welcome New Baby Boy

Scarlett Johansson is booked and busy. She’s somehow juggling a thriving career, a lawsuit against a major media and entertainment conglomerate, and now, a baby!

The Marvel megastar and her husband, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, recently welcomed their first child together, People reported on Wednesday. Jost confirmed on Instagram that the baby a) exists, b) is named Cosmo, and c) is allegedly loved by both parents “very much.” (Jost also requested that all inquiries be directed toward Michael Che, Jost’s SNL partner who is best known for his recent work soliciting sexual abuse jokes about Simone Biles.)

Johansson was reportedly “heavily pregnant” when she filed her lawsuit against Disney in late July regarding the release of Black Widow, and she was “in the hospital in labor” when Disney issued a harsh response against one of its former cash cows, according to Deadline. The lawsuit alleges that Disney committed a breach of contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time as in theaters, thereby reducing the amount of box office performance-tied pay that Johansson would have received from an exclusive theatrical release.

It’s a ballsy move going up against the Mouse all while conceiving new life, but what is Johansson if not a tough, successful, honorary Asian sister? Work hard, sue hard, love hard: ScarJo is proving that modern women really can have it all.