Sarah Palin Looks Good

Her libel trial against the NYT starts today, and she arrived in style.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 4: Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin arrives the New York State County Supreme ...
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sarah Hagi
Damn

Fresh off of a whirlwind week of COVID-positive dining in the Big Apple, The Masked Singer loser Sarah Palin arrived at federal court in Manhattan for the trial of her libel lawsuit against the New York Times, which legal experts say could have far-reaching consequences regarding First Amendment protections for the media.

She looks good — I’ll give her that.