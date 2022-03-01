Sam Elliott Hates When Cowboys Are Gay

If you even think about making a western with a moody, gay cowboy, do not ask Sam Elliott to come anywhere near it. He doesn’t want any part of it, even if that is kind of the whole point of the movie.

During a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, the Tombstone actor decided to take several minutes to excoriate Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog and the fact that, to him, it’s not a real western (because it’s gay).

When Maron asked Elliott if he had seen the film — which is nominated for 12 Oscars — he replied by calling it a “piece of shit.” "They're running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the fuckin’ movie,” Lady Gaga’s co-star in the straight film A Star Is Born said.

Always quick, Maron replied, "I think that's what the movie is about." He did not push back further.

Elliott continued to criticize the film, specifically responding to an ad he saw in a newspaper that quoted someone talking about “the evisceration of the American myth.”

“What the fuck does this woman from down there… know about the American West? And why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana,” Elliott asked, craving the verisimilitude of past films of his like Ghost Rider and The Good Dinosaur.

You’d think it would be over by now, but Elliott really hates this movie.

"I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his fucking chaps," he told Maron. "He had two pairs of chaps — a wooly pair and a leather pair.” I thought that was kind of a reasonable amount of chaps when I saw the movie, but I have not made a living dressing up as a cowboy, so what do I know? I guess it is kind of a gay to own a change of clothes — why are you, as a man, serving looks?

Oh my god, there’s more. “And every fucking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he'd walk into the fucking house, storm up the fucking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It's like, what the fuck?"

Right on, brother. What the fuck? Why the fuck would a repressed man with anger in his heart but no proper way to express it turn to music? He should have shot a fuckin’ gun or something!