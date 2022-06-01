Ryan Adams Is #TeamDepp

Well, Johnny Depp has published a moody Parisian typewriter notes app rumination on Instagram, and the likes and comments section is a mix of the worst TikTok agitprop posters, all your cousins, pathetic Hollywood bottom feeders, models you’ve never heard of with over a million followers, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and — surprisingly, devastatingly — social justice warrior/ A Lister Bella Hadid, among many others.

Less surprising was this one Depp stan who came out of the woodwork to speak his truth: Ryan Adams, indie rock impresario and accused abuser of partners Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers, among other claimants.

Red heart, hands up emoji, fire, Adams said to an audience of over 13,000 likes as of press time.

Guess awesome rocker dudes have GOT to stick together.