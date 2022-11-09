Ron DeSantis Victory Not Enough to Make Tom Brady Smile

Do you think Tom Brady voted for Ron DeSantis?

The pair are friends, on a one-on-one texting level, but Trump was Brady’s former main squeeze. And, as you may know, Trump soured on DeSantis once it became clear the Republican party might want a slightly more competent monster to run in 2024. Though Brady has tried to distance himself from Trump, I imagine they have sort of a Georgina and Serena (from Gossip Girl) relationship (not going to explain further) that he can’t quite escape. But would that be enough to sway Brady’s vote away from his newly beloved DeSantis?

Ultimately, I don’t think it matters because I cannot imagine Tom Brady voting at all. Can you? I doubt he even knew an election was happening. Do I think Ron DeSantis texted him asking him whether he had his vote, and do I think Tom Brady said “yeah man,” thinking he meant it in a general sense, like, do you think I’m a cool dude? Yes. But I do not think he filled out a ballot? No.

But, of course, in voting like in all things, Tom Brady is just trying to do his best. “All you can do is the best you could do,” he said last Tuesday, and it’s true. And then on Thursday he said, “I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do,” and you know — that’s true, too. And then yesterday on his podcast (he’s still hosting a podcast) (I do not know why) he said this:

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind.”

He’s trying to do his best to try. And that’s all you can do, isn’t it? All you can do is the best you can try to do, and Tom Brady — like anyone — is doing his best in trying to do the best that he can do, in this case vis-à-vis what his face is doing, and trying to do. Will his scowl turn upside dow-l when he learns that his hideous new friend Ron DeSantis is on the up-and-up? You know, I think it’s gonna try. Daddy’s gonna try to do his best. Daddy’s trying, okay? Daddy’s trying to try, really hard.