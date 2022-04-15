Rihanna Rumor-Spreader Apologizes for “Unnecessary Drama”

Rihanna, who is fine, is currently the subject of a rumor that she and beau A$AP Rocky have broken up due to alleged infidelity on his part. The rumor came from writer and known shit-stirrer Louis Pisano, who posted the gossip to Twitter yesterday, saying Rihanna caught A$AP cheating with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. (Again I must point out that sources say she is fine.) Well, fewer than 24 hours later, Pisano has taken to Twitter again, to apologize and atone for his “messy” behavior.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” Pisano wrote. “I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it. So I’d like to apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.” He continued:

“I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from.”

Notably Pisano did not at any point claim his information was false, nor did he say how fucked he is with regard to Rihanna’s apparently quick-working legal team.

“Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama,” Pisano said, in closing. And indeed there is something to be learned here for all of us who have unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand. It’s only a mistake if you don’t learn from it.