Sources Agree: Rihanna Is Fine

Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broken up? That’s the current rumor from writer Louis Pisano, who claimed yesterday on Twitter that A$AP was caught cheating on Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Pisano wrote. “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

Of course we know that wild allegations made on Twitter are, in general, true. But this one is receiving a bit of pushback from a few sources; sources who claim Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not facing difficult times and are, actually, like Jennifer Aniston before them, … fine.

“They’re fine,” a source told Page Six. “It’s not true.”

"100% false on both counts," said a TMZ source whom TMZ claims has “regular interaction” with the couple, "1 million percent not true. They're fine."

Further, a Page Six eyewitness to the now infamous LA Craig’s date told the outlet, “She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine.”

Huh. Well, that settles it, then. Seems like they’re fine!