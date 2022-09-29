REVEALED: Joe Biden’s Wedding Gift to Real Housewife Meghan King

Meghan King, formerly known as Meghan King Edmonds, Meghan O’Toole King, and Meghan King Owens, is the one former Real Housewife that Gawker collectively supports. She is dogged in the face of on-air cancer-faking, a fierce co-parent with her scary baseball ex-husband Jim Edmonds, and an all-around positivity beam who’s never afraid to share her feelings with Us Weekly. This week, our star sat down for an exclusive interview with the tabloid ostensibly to promote her new show HUD App Presents: Reality of Love, which is available on BSpokeTV. (I don’t know; look it up.) Instead, she offered an in-depth look at her 2021 wedding to Cuffe Biden Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden.

King and Owens married at a Biden family home in Pennsylvania on October 11, 2021, after dating each other for three weeks. King told Us Weekly that the whole thing was Owens’s idea, actually. “I didn’t wanna rush into it at all,” she said. “It was not me. That was all him. I never even wanted to get married again, but, like, I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it’s like to go into a relationship that already has a family. Like, I have three kids.”

Fans of King know this to be true — she does have a big heart and she just wants her partner (whoever that may be at the moment) to be happy. Unfortunately, King and Owens divorced two months after their fairytale wedding, but it’s all good. King got a feature in Brides out of it, and the president himself gave her a wedding gift. “He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal,” she revealed. “And Kamala Harris wrote me a note.”

Nice!

“The wedding day was great,” King added. “It was so much fun, intimate and his family’s wonderful. I mean, I don’t have a bad thing to say about the Bidens at all. They were so warm and normal and welcoming. And they felt like family.”

King also told Us Weekly, in what I imagine was a two-hour sitdown where no question was off-limits, that the secret service were “everywhere” during the event. “It was weird because there was secret service everywhere and there were snipers, like, around too,” she said. “The craziest moment for me was when my daughter said, ‘Mommy, what are those guys doing?’ And there were two snipers with these, like, massive guns, like, walking because the president was getting ready to leave. So they’re packing up and going, so they have these massive guns. And I said, ‘Oh honey, those people were there to protect the president because the president was here.’ And she said, ‘President Biden.’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘No, he wasn’t!’”

Well, he was. And he gave King a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal. We salute the president’s former niece-in-law as she continues her incredible journey.