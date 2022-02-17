Remember When Salma Hayek Got Scared By A Snake?

What pops into your mind when you think about Salma Hayek and a snake? I am guessing that scene from her star making performance in From Dusk Till Dawn when she’s dancing with a snake in a bikini. I am here to change that association.

Hayek is the kind of celebrity who is always doing something a bit wacky. She has a pet rescue owl who she claims loves wine. She was attacked by a monkey while filming Frida, but then forgave him and allowed him to work with her once more on a Vogue photoshoot. And who can forget when she breastfed another woman’s child while visiting Sierra Leone on a UNICEF trip.

But I think Hayek’s ultimate wacky moment was when she encountered a snake while promoting Grown Ups in 2010. While doing an interview with Extra, accompanied by her castmates Maria Bello and Maya Rudolph, the segment is interrupted by Salma spotting a slithery friend and freaking the fuck out.

Bello rightfully freaks out as well. Rudolph, solid as a rock, tells her castmates that the snake is “not gonna do anything.” But Salma is beyond. I have watched this video 100 times, at least. You truly see a person who is scared. The way Hayek yells “somebody do something!” That’s real. How did she get up her chair so fast in heels? Her screams — they are my personal screaming lambs. This is a woman who is terrified for her life.

Celebrity culture is so curated today. We have more access to them than ever, but none of it is real. It saddens me that we will probably never get to see a superstar react naturally to a snake and express this much fear again. But we’ll always have Salma, and her snake.