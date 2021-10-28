‘Real Housewives’ Star Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed and Held at Gunpoint

Oh my god. On Wednesday night, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was robbed and held at gunpoint in her Encino Hills home, the Daily Mail reports. Her children, Jagger (7) and Phoenix (5), were also in the house. They’re all fine, thank god, and also thank god: Dorit is still planning on moving forward with filming the next season of RHOBH, which starts production today.

A source close to Kemsley told the Daily Mail she had recently gotten back from a trip to London when three men broke into her home, smashing through her kids’ “classroom door.” (Okay.) The invasion happened around 11 p.m., and she was asleep at the time, waking up to two of the men standing at the foot of her bed. According to Daily Mail’s source, the men grabbed Kemsley and she begged, “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother.” The source says one of the men responded, “Kill her.”

(I don’t wish to be uncouth because this story is terrifying, but ... who the fuck is this source? A Nest cam?)

The intruders did not kill her or enter her children’s bedrooms, luckily, and instead spent 20 minutes gathering up her jewelry and handbags. She was reportedly left “traumatized” by the incident, which makes sense. Her husband Paul Zeital Kemsley (“PK”) is on his way back from London now to be with her.

This isn’t the first time a Beverly Hills housewife has dealt with a home invasion; in 2018 Kyle Richards lost a million dollars worth of handbags and jewelry after her home was robbed while her family was out of town. Also worth noting, just the other day Tom’s house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then he had to go have eye surgery and then my son had to go over and help and then, my son, he rolled over his car five times on the way home.

We’re happy Dorit and her family are okay.