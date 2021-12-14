'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Is a Superspreader Event

“I may have tested positive, but you shouldn’t test me.” That can, at present, be the tagline for at least three Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members. (Bravo, if you use that tagline I do not need credit but I would like to be the bartender for an episode of Watch What Happens Live.)

During the filming of last season, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton all came down with COVID-19, which briefly halted production and made for at least one scene in which Kyle yelled at the other women from her balcony like an infectious Juliet. This season it’s Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Erika Jayne’s turn. Filming for Season 12 is currently on pause after Lisa received a positive test result, after which Garcelle and Erika also tested positive.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID,” Garcelle said in an Instagram post on Monday. “I feel OK. I’m sure I will continue to feel OK. My boys are being tested. So far, they’ve tested negative and we’re going to continue testing them. Send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days … well not few, probably ten,” she said. “This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe.”

Right now, according to Page Six, producers are holding off on scheduling group scenes, and individually filming the cast members who have tested negative. What’s that look like, I wonder. Kyle making her “famous” lasagna, alone. Dorit just yelling “JAGGY!” up the stairs. Crystal looking at her million-dollar basement renovation and nodding in silent satisfaction. Well, whatever, I’ll watch it.