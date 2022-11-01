Well, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ B-Team Is Feuding Again

Tom Sandoval is 39 years old. This is important context for the — I’m sorry to report — new feud occurring between three cast members of the F-level Bravo franchise Vanderpump Rules. (Yes, even Winter House is above Vanderpump Rules in the Bravo power rankings at this point.) (It’s sad to witness how the show has fallen so precipitously, but there’s no point in pretending it isn’t so.) Here’s what’s going on at the moment with our gruesome threesome, and I promise to be as succinct as possible.

Tom Schwartz made out with Raquel Leviss.

In August, there was a rumor going around in certain depraved corners of the Bravo internet that Tom Schwartz, freshly divorced from Katie Maloney, was spotted making out with Raquel Leviss, freshly unengaged from James Kennedy, at Coachella. It remains unclear whether or not this was true (Schwartz denied it), but regardless, the pair did make out later, at Scheana Shay’s royal wedding.

Katie Maloney was mad that Tom Schwartz made out with Raquel Leviss.

Obviously Katie Maloney was unhappy that her ex-husband publicly made out with another Vanderpump Rules cast member. She was also, according to a Page Six insider, mad at the newly wedded Scheana for allegedly encouraging them to do so. (Scheana is, I assume, just happy to be included.)

Raquel Leviss wore a TomTom sweatshirt on day three of BravoCon.

Now we’re getting to the “interesting” part. Raquel wore a TomTom sweatshirt at BravoCon (TomTom is the Lisa Vanderpump “restaurant” Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are “junior partners” in), an action that raised eyebrows due to the aforementioned making out.

Katie Maloney called Raquel Leviss a “fan girl,” after a Bravo fan Instagram account called Leviss out on wearing the TomTom sweatshirt.

Instagram account @seeyounextmondayy shared a photo of Leviss in the TomTom sweatshirt with the caption “What is she trying to pull with wearing this?!? 🧐🤨” Katie Maloney responded, “She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s.”

Raquel Leviss responded on Instagram, and she also incorrectly punctuated the plural of Tom.

In the comment section of another Bravo fan Instagram account (@_surrules) about the sweatshirt incident, Leviss said, “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s.” Then, on her own Instagram, she posted a longer thing.

“Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes,” she wrote. “I also wore it to support BOTH of the Tom’s and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time. #SueMe #NumberOneTomStan #Season10”

39-year-old Tom Sandoval involved himself by wearing a “Raquel Leviss wearing a TomTom sweatshirt on day three of Bravocon” Halloween costume.

Tom Sandoval, known on Vanderpump Rules for his legitimately disturbing hatred of Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney, dressed as “Raquel Leviss wearing a TomTom sweatshirt on day three of Bravocon” at a TomTom-hosted Halloween party over the weekend. He and Leviss both shared the costume on their Instagram stories. “Guys, look who I ran into,” Leviss said in one of the videos. “It’s Raquel from BravoCon day three! Oh my god … wow, Raquel, I can’t believe you would frickin’ wear that sweatshirt.”

Oh no she frickin’ didn’t!

Okay now you’re caught up.

Will Katie Maloney respond? I don’t know. One thing I do know, though, is that if she does respond, you will hear about it. Because I will tell you, by force if necessary. We are in this together. It’s too late to escape now. I will not continue to know about these people alone.