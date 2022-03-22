You Better Thank Your Lucky Stars Randall Emmett Is a Gentleman

Elderly Vanderpump Rules cast member and pickleball lobbyist Randall Emmett has “got something to say,” to quote a supercut of Jerri Blank on Strangers With Candy that I can’t find at the moment. He’s not going to speak poorly of Lala Kent — even though he could!

The pair separated in October after Lala (31) found out Randall (50) had been cheating on her with a 23-year-old while she was pregnant with their daughter Ocean. Although the breakup scales seem to quite obviously weigh in favor of Lala here, Randall appeared on a podcast called “Genuinely GG” (hosted by Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, not GG Allin) to point out that actually, if he wanted to say something incriminating about Lala, with regard to the end of their relationship, he could — he just doesn’t wanna.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” Randall said. “The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

You got that? Man, the things Randall could say right now … man oh man oh man. You’re friggen lucky, all right? ‘Cause of course he’d never say these things, out of respect. But if things were different? Oooh buddy. You’d have to watch out there, man. Because these things he could say … whew. You don’t even wanna know.