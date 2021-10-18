Randall Emmett Is No Longer Lala Kent’s Man

Nothin' lasts forever, and we both know hearts can change. And it's hard to hold a candle … in the cold November rain. Guns N’ Roses sang that. If only they’d had a little foresight, they would have set the song in October. Because today, on October 18, 2021, our sun and moon have parted ways. Our twin pillars have crumbled.

Lala’s man and Lala have broken up.

31-year-old Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent activated break-up alarms this morning when she removed all evidence of her 50-year-old Hollywood producer fiancé Randall Emmett’s visage from her Instagram account. Later, she posted a video to her Instagram story featuring two friends helping her move into a hotel, while Beyoncé’s “Sorry” — a song that unfortunately did not precede a breakup — played in the background. She also “liked” a post that accused Emmett of cheating.

Now a source has confirmed to Page Six that the pair has, indeed, parted. “Randall always lives a double life,” said their source. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

According to Page Six, the news comes after videos and pictures of an alleged Emmett spread on Instagram and Twitter. They showed him — or what seemed to be him — partying in Nashville with two women.

His marriage to Lala would have been his second. According to rumors that arose during Lala’s first season as a Vanderpump Rules cast member, his first marriage also ended in infidelity, though on that occasion the infidelity was allegedly with Lala herself — interesting how that works.

Emmet has two daughters from his previous marriage, and is the father of Kent’s 7-month-old daughter, Ocean.

I just hope he and recently-axed Vanderpump bad boy Jax Taylor can maintain their friendship. I know how much Jax loves going on Emmett’s private jet, and it’s so hard to find someone you can really bond with about cheating.