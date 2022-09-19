Queerbaiting? Royals Cry Over Dead Queen

From the first processional to the dramatic, conclusive breaking of the stick at the Queen’s state funeral today moved many of the Queen’s dependents to tears. I don’t relish in seeing people grieve, but you have to admit, it makes for a good photo set.
Behold these cousins:
King Charles got emotional
Meghan Markle wiped away a tear in a more stunning fashion than anyone I’ve ever seen
Kate Middleton dissociated — also stunning
Sandy and Muick lost the will to bite Andrew
Princess Beatrice broke down
Even the always-on Princess Charlotte lost her composure momentarily and had to be comforted by Mum
Our sweetest boy, Little Prince G, rightfully sulked. Getting to meet Dr. Jill Biden is still no substitute for spending time with Gan Gan.
Princess Anne is one tough broad, so this is her equivalent of sobbing into her sleeve
Even beside her, Harry still manages to get in a good cry