Queerbaiting? Royals Cry Over Dead Queen

They're two and eight (that's Cockney slang for "upset")

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Claire Carusillo
good grief
Royals

From the first processional to the dramatic, conclusive breaking of the stick at the Queen’s state funeral today moved many of the Queen’s dependents to tears. I don’t relish in seeing people grieve, but you have to admit, it makes for a good photo set.

Behold these cousins:

King Charles got emotional

JOE GIDDENS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wiped away a tear in a more stunning fashion than anyone I’ve ever seen

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton dissociated — also stunning

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Sandy and Muick lost the will to bite Andrew

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice broke down

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even the always-on Princess Charlotte lost her composure momentarily and had to be comforted by Mum

PHIL HARRIS/AFP/Getty Images

Our sweetest boy, Little Prince G, rightfully sulked. Getting to meet Dr. Jill Biden is still no substitute for spending time with Gan Gan.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Anne is one tough broad, so this is her equivalent of sobbing into her sleeve

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Even beside her, Harry still manages to get in a good cry

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images