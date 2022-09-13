Queen Snubbed In Emmys 'In Memoriam' Segment

Every year at the Emmys, they honor the people who have died since the last time they had the Emmys. This year was no different, and in continuing in tonight’s theme of “weird,” John Legend sang while poorly photoshopped images of Ray Liotta on a subway platform and one television executive’s headshot looming over a board room. But one thing was missing:

Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

That’s right, ol’ Lilibet got snubbed at the Emmys, just days after she left this world too soon. The same awards show that just loves to throw statues at The Crown refused to acknowledge the woman who has given them so much wonderful IP. Peter Morgan himself should have gotten on the stage and given a standalone tribute to his one true muse. This is an outrage.

As for her bizarre graphic? Well, that would have been easy. It would have been one of the millions of photos of her looking pissed off and a collage of her 50+ beloved corgis in the background. That would have taken me five minutes on Canva. Get it together, Television Academy.