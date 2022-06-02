Queen Pulls Out

The Queen has pulled out of tomorrow’s big all-you-can-eat Jubbly event, the National Service of Thanksgiving. Buckingham Palace released a statement citing “some discomfort” felt today by the Queen during Trooping of the Colour parade and the plane flyover as the reason for the last minute cancellation.

And yeah, it looked pretty uncomfortable. Prince Louis lost his shit over all the noise, and Lilibet’s brand new squeeze, her old-ass cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (not to be confused with her son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex) appeared to have had part of his ear fall off over all the fuss.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

But whatever happened to closing your eyes and thinking of England? Isn’t that her whole thing?

The Palace noted that she and her big flaming stick will indeed participate in a torch-lighting ceremony tonight at Windsor.