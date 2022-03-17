The Queen's Big Issue With Her Pedo Son? His Arrogance

Here’s a bombshell that will knock your knickers right off: People spoke to a royal insider who told the publication that our very own Ickle Lil’ Sicko Prince Andrew, bone-dry Falklands War hero and self-appointed British Ambassador to Little St. James Island, has a bit of an entitlement issue.

“[Andrew’s] success as a naval officer reinforced his natural belief in himself, and his judgment lapses at times. He has an arrogance that hasn’t served him well,” the source said.

Oh? So you’re telling me the Alpine chalet opiner, the teddy-talker, the medal-stripped baby potentate, the gormless ninth-in-liner who settled for a reported $16 million of Mummy’s munny with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre — he has a bit of an entitlement problem? Now you’re telling me pork pies.

Apparently, after his years in the British Navy, baby boy flailed about in the deep end. He was “overbearing and bossy” at his fake job as an “ambassador for British trade.” And now, with all the public humiliation, his hubris is catching up with him — and damaging the family.

What is Big Mother Diamond — at 95 years old and in her big jubbly year, of all years — to do about all this? Andrew was, at one point, considered her favorite child. A “palace insider” mimicked my sentiment exactly: “At nearly 96 and in her Platinum Jubilee year, does she really need this?”

SMH. She needs this like Kate Middleton’s icy alabaster mitts need a hand warmer or Archie Mountbatten-Windsor needs another pet chicken, i.e., not at all.