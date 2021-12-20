The Queen’s Christmas Is Going to Suck, Just Like Yours

According to the MSM, Queen Elizabeth has not died yet (some Gawker staff members disagree), but her Christmas plans have. For the second year in a row, Her Majesty’s holiday hopes have been dashed by COVID-19, which is surging in the form of the Omicron variant across the U.K. and other parts of the world. The ancient monarch will remain at Windsor Castle instead of traveling to her Norfolk residence of Sandringham, where she usually spends Christmas with family and friends, multiple outlets are reporting.

“The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach. There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed,” a palace source told the Daily Beast.

This year marks the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband Philip, who died in April at the ripe old age of 99. Logically, Queen Elizabeth, at 95 years, can’t be far behind him. But so far, the old biddy has been chugging along admirably, despite the many people in the world — including my colleague Sarah — who think her time is up. Allow me to quote Sarah here: “She’s had her fun!”

If this is to be her final Christmas, may it be a nice and peaceful one. We cannot allow the last thing she remembers on this earth to be how her favorite son Andrew is an alleged sex pest seeking to discredit and smear his accuser Virginia Giuffre.