Private Couple Gets Quietly Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker on Sunday evening. After over a decade of being on-again, off-again with entrepreneur (?) Scott Disick, the eldest Kardashian has finally found the man whose tongue she wants to have down her throat for the rest of her life. Ladies: never give up.

Barker proposed to Kardashian on a beach in Montecito, California surrounded by approximately one million red roses that I’m sure were a real hassle to clean up (punk is dead). Following the engagement, the couple were joined by their families for a dinner that all of Barker’s children thoroughly and lovingly documented on Instagram and TikTok.

On to the question I know you’re all asking: What does the ring look like? Would you be shocked to hear that it’s a giant diamond? Barker opted for an oval cut rock similar in size to the iceberg that sank the Titanic. You can see it in a video that Kim Kardashian posted to Twitter (eagle-eyed Kardashian watchers may also note that the huge floating stone looks somewhat similar to the one Kanye gave Kim), where she also christened the happy couple “Kravis.”

Thankfully, for all of us who believe in love, we will probably be seeing much more of the engagement. Barker’s son Landon posted a TikTok that shows a cameraman documenting the evening, presumably for the Kardashians’ new Hulu show. And if you want a real peek behind the curtain, you should watch this live, on-the-ground TikTok report from someone’s dad who thought it was Courtney Cox getting engaged that I am certain is more entertaining than whatever Kris Jenner will allow to be seen on TV.

Congratulations are in order for both Kourtney and Travis. Society would like us to believe that it’s not possible for two people in their forties to find the kind of love that makes you want to play tonsil hockey in front of any camera with a flash, but they have proven that it’s never too late. And in the night, we'll wish this never ends. We'll wish this never ends.

We hope Scott is surrounded by loved ones during this difficult time.