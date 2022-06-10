Punk Princess Eugenie Got a Badass Tattoo to Honor Hard-Rocking Grandmum

Hollywood Life reports that Queen Lil Sr.’s 32-year-old granddaughter Princess Eugenie debuted a “tattoo in honor of the Queen and her platinum jubilee.” Whoah, punk! Eug is 12th in line for the Crown and as such, “she may be the highest person in the British line of succession to the throne with one.”

I think it’s a little presumptuous of Hollywood Life to be so confident that Prince William doesn’t have a steampunk-style helicopter piece on his left trapezius muscle or that Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew doesn’t have the word “Believe” in curling bridesmaid font on top of his foot as a nod to all he’s overcome, but whatever. I’m more interested in seeing how Princess Eugenie honored her grandmother with this forever work of art imprinted upon thine baronial bod.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A circle behind her ear! How flattered the Queen must be! The circle, for you commoners, of course represents the mandorla often depicted in medieval renderings of Jesus. The Queen is, after all, the Supreme Governor of the Anglican Church – a fabulous order established so that her great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great uncle Henry VIII could fuck freely. Love is love.

The orb might also be a proud testament to egg, as in a Faberge egg. Queen Victoria was the grandmother of deposed Tsarina Alexandra after all.

I just know the Queen saw it, and she loves it. Jubblies may end, but ink is forever.