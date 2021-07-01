Princess Diana Condemned to Sunken Garden for Eternity

Her sons have temporarily reconciled for their sinister directive.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. - Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Kelly Conaboy
The Unholy Royals

The prison of eternal life. Those with tender hearts wouldn’t wish it upon their most wretched enemy, and yet today its foreboding darkness has settled upon Kensington Palace. Though the sun shines above, those with clear eyes can see only night. The beloved Princess Diana is to be unveiled here today, her spirit cast in stone and condemned for all eternity to the Sunken Garden; her two begotten sons the architects of her confinement.

Yes, her sons, yet asunder, have temporarily reconciled for their singular and sinister directive: to install her simulacrum among 4,000 newly planted flowers including roses, forget-me-nots, and lavender, according to a press release. The woeful object will sit within the garden that is said to be one of Diana’s favorite places when she was unbound; a final cruelty.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gruesome ritual is to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic and untimely release.

God help her forsaken soul.