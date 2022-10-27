Prince Harry's Memoir Has a Name and It's Punk as Hell

Prince Harry’s memoir has a title: SPARE. Presumably referring to the expression “the heir and the spare” to describe the tortured circumstances of his birth after older brother and future king Prince William, this is a punk rock memoir title that’s sure to ruffle “King” Charles, even with his unflappable cool customer demeanor.

Look at this cover! Is that a leather choker? Bad arse!

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Not invited onto the Jubbly balcony? Not a prob, welcome to the Black Parade, Harry!

(For all our teenaged readers out there, the band My Chemical Romance is sort of like the boy version of Phoebe Bridgers.)

Harry’s publisher Penguin Random House has set up a website for preorders before the Jan. 10 release. The site’s copy gives all of us across Marklehead Nation a little more context for the memoir:

It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

For Harry, this is that story at last.

With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.

And while I’ve always considered that in that family, grief (and money and power and Epstein) has certainly won out over love, I’m excited to read what Harry’s ghostwriter has to say for himself.

Harry has committed $1.5 million of the book’s eventual proceeds to Sentebale, a charity he founded with his mate Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people in Botswana and Lesotho living with or orphaned by HIV/AIDS. A paltry $300,000 will go to WellChild, a British organization for children with exceptional health needs to live at home instead of the hospital.

Rock on, Har!