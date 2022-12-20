Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Reign of Terror Continues

It’s been five days since Meghan and Harry’s global event documentary Meghan & Harry released its last episodes on Netflix, and we’ve all been going through the sort of withdrawal that can only be ameliorated by staring at photos of them from the Ripples of Hope gala. We need more Haz and Meg content, our brains scream, but where will we ever get it? We shant have worried. Meghan and Harry will be back on Netflix on Dec. 31 with a new program called Live to Lead.

The title’s a bit confusing to me since I was pronouncing both “live” and “lead” the other way in my head before I watched the trailer. I thought it was like, “I was a real wild, electric livewire, until unforeseen circumstances made me stiff, listless, and leaden, and then Harry and Meghan’s testimonial in Harry & Meghan got me seeing clearly.”

But no. As Harry says, "This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.' " Then Meghan, looking like a beautiful 2016 Kardashian talking head, says, “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Yesssss, this is exactly what we need in the fallow period between Christmas and the first work day before New Year’s Day, when our pants are filthy and there’s no new episodes of anything on Bravo. According to People, the show will also feature interviews with “social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South Africa's national rugby union team captain and campaigner Siya Kolisi…and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.” The possibly re-animated corpse of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be there (?).

I seem to remember Nelson Mandela’s grandson Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, an avid reader of the The Cut, burning Meghan Markle pretty bad a few months ago about the Sussex inclination to compare themselves to the late South African President. Meghan said that a Lion King actor from South Africa told her that when she married into the royal family, his countrymen “rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”

To quote myself in summary:

The younger Mandela told the Daily Mail that he was “surprised” by Meghan’s convo with this fawning British-South African film actor. According to the Mail, “Zwelivelile said when the people of South Africa expressed their joy at his grandfather's release and danced in the streets, it was for a far more important and serious reason than her marriage 'to a white prince.’”

“Nelson Mandela's release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives. It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding,” he said.

So he’s not going to be watching with the rest of the fam on New Year’s Eve or what…?