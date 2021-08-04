Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a Grave Mistake

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchy of Sussex who really don’t want to be Duchys but still want Duchy pay and Duchy benefits, just like all of us, so they’re basically Marxists, registered several domain names in their daughter’s name before she was even born in June. Some are criticizing this as “opportunistic” and maybe even revealing a lie, because they said they told Queen Elizabeth they wanted to name their daughter Lilibet — her treasured childhood nickname — but registered at least one of the domain names before they might have told her that. The weirdest thing about this story is imagining the Queen on Zoom.

I think this makes Meghan and Harry look like caring parents. If you’re a parent not registering your baby’s url in 2021, you should turn yourself in to child services immediately.

However, Meghan and Harry have fucked up. Royally. They might have grabbed lilbetdiana.com and lilidiana.com, but did they register lilibetdiana.substack.com?

No.

Because I have it.

It seems that the most strategically minded royal couple since Prince Edward and Nazi Wallis Simpson have been out-opportunisticked by me. A blogger of no royal lineage from Illinois.

Who’s the Duchess now, bitch?