Prince Charles Destroys Planet With Eco-Friendly Wine and Cheese Car

Eco-interested royal Prince Charles is on an eco-campaign ahead of a United Nations climate summit later this month. (He planted a garden for Prince George as part of it.) The most recent media stop — BEEP BEEP! — is with the BBC, and it concerns his Aston Martin.

Prince Charles told the BBC that one of his personal efforts to combat climate change is to shove wine and cheese into the car as delectable car food. Mmm. More like: YUM YUM! (Instead of beep beep.) His car runs on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process,” he says, a form of biofuel known as “E85.” According to the Washington Post, it’s a delicious blend of 85 percent bioethanol and 15 percent unleaded petrol.

The only downside to the wine and cheese car is that it, too, is bad for the environment.

“Prince Charles’s quaint solution to decarbonise his Aston Martin using a high blend of bioethanol made from cheese and wine wastes should not be mistaken for a serious solution to decarbonise vehicles,” Greg Archer, UK director of T&E, a European clean transport campaign group, told the Guardian. “On a large scale biofuels do more harm than good, driving deforestation and land use change that worsens the climate crisis.”

Ah … this whole thing’s gone a bit pear shaped, innit? Well. He tried, I guess. At least shoving all that wine in cheese in there is still romantic, in a Titane sort of way.