Please Respect Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Privacy

Ben Affleck is currently on a press tour for The Tender Bar, a movie directed by George Clooney that no one is talking about. Affleck’s latest stop was the Wall Street Journal, where he discussed his father, his role as “Uncle Charlie” in the film, and how much he does not want to talk about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

When writer Michael Hainey asked the Last Duel star if he would discuss his relationship, here’s what he had to say in full:

“You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world. There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world. I’m more comfortable just learning to find a boundary between things that I want to share and things that I don’t. I don’t know if it’s good or bad. I don’t. I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I’m going to exercise a little restraint.”

Restraint, privacy, intimacy. Those are all the words I think of when Bennifer comes to mind. Like that time recently where they “packed on the PDA during Beverly Hills date night.” Or when they kissed in a “steamy PDA session at airport.” There was also that time where Lopez “packed on the PDA with Ben Affleck in NYC after revealing she had ‘love on the brain’ at Global Citizens Live concert.” Here is my favorite super candid shot from that last occassion:

Gotham/Getty Images

Paparazzi shot or a set photograph from Gigli 2? A girl can dream.

Affleck continued on in WSJ, saying, “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.” I do believe him when he says that, but I also believe that the “honest” man he’s being completely loves being papped with his gorgeous, beloved-by-the-world girlfriend. Two things can be true at once, just like you can be a very talented actor-director-writer and also have a massive phoenix tattoo on your back. Life is full of complexities.