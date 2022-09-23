Pierce Brosnan Doesn’t Care Who Plays James Bond Next and Neither Do I

I guess they’re looking for a new guy to play James Bond. I wouldn’t know.

Like me, Pierce Brosnan doesn’t care too much about the (I guess) in-progress next James Bond casting process. Although the former Bond actor has, in the past, expressed his opinion that he thinks the person who plays James Bond next should probably be a white guy (an opinion also held by every other white guy who has pretended to be James Bond) (a spy who is fake), I guess now he doesn’t care. All right. Same.

“Who should do it?” he said in a recent interview with GQ. “I don’t care.”

Yeah, again, same. This is not really something to which I’m dedicating any mental energy, let alone emotional. Wouldn’t really even occur to me to think about it. “It’ll be interesting to see who they get, who the man shall be,” he continued. “Whoever he be, I wish him well.”

K … I don’t know why he’s talking like a riddle now. Also it seems like he’s trying to say James Bond should definitely be a man, and, you know, he should relax about that. But also whatever. Ultimately I don’t care.

I’m trying to think of who should be James Bond right now and ... maybe that English witch from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Idris Elba? I know if Taylor Swift had her way it would be Joe Alwyn, but I’m not holding my breath.

I don’t know. Whoever is fine with me. You can take me and Pierce Brosnan out of the equation here. We don’t care.

Oh wait maybe it should be Tom Cruise?