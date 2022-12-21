Phoebe and Bo … Say It Ain’t So!

According to rumors that, admittedly, come mostly from DeuxMoi, our sad weird queen mother Phoebe Bridgers and her hunky Irish beautiful alleged fiancé Paul Mescal have split up, and she’s now linked with beloved Covid musical comedian Bo Burnham. Yeah … I guess the end is here!

Paul Mescal, whom we would love to connect with via Instagram, seemed to confirm his engagement to Phoebe Bridgers just last month in an interview with the Guardian. But after the news spread across the Internet, the claim was redacted, and seems like it was probably never true. Or maybe it was just true for a brief amount of time, aw :(. Bo Burnham has (had?) been with his (former?) partner Lorene Scafaria since 2013.

But now?

“Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers,” a DeuxMoi tipster said. “It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement.” According to the Deux U podcast, Bridgers and Burnham have been spotted “making out” and “canoodling” multiple times in Los Angeles.

Another report comes from a Jezebel staff member who saw the two being flirty during a performance of KATE, Kate Berlant’s one-woman show (directed by Burnham). The Jez staffer said Burnham gave Bridgers “his undivided and doting attention,” adding that it felt “flirtatious. Like he was trying to impress her.”

It’s a sad day for weird girls who love hunks. But please remember to look on the bright side: Paul Mescal is likely now single. Any one of us could get faux engaged to him next.