Pete Davidson Follows Just Two Celebs On Instagram: Can You Guess Who?

Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old SNL star currently dating Kim Kardashian, recently rejoined Instagram under the handle @pmd. Is that a story? Not by itself, no. But Just Jared went the extra mile today by finding out who, exactly, Davidson is following with this new account. After reading the headline, “Pete Davidson Has Started Following These Two Celebrities on Instagram,” I simply had to click.

The first celebrity Davidson followed, per Just Jared, is Kardashian. That makes sense. The second is…Sebastian Stan. What? Davidson’s connection to the 39-year-old Romanian-American actor is as yet unclear. The two have never been photographed together or talked about each other in the press. I don’t think they’re friends. But maybe Davidson is really into Hulu’s Pam & Tommy right now. Or perhaps he recently saw and loved The 355!

I’m glad, at least, that Davidson has something else to focus on in the midst of what appears to be some drama in his personal life. Page Six broke the news this afternoon that Kardashian has unfollowed her ex-husband Kanye West on Instagram after he posted some more harassing messages about Davidson on his account. (West previously apologized and pledged to stop posting about “Skete,” but 48 hours later, here we are.)

Hopefully, Davidson can tune out all that noise and scroll through Stan’s account instead, which primarily consists of promotional shots from his many acting gigs. Here, for example is a photo of him getting his wig styled on the set of Captain America: Civil War:

Davidson hasn’t liked it yet, but I’m sure Just Jared will tell us if he does.