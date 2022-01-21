Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Are “On a Boat,” If You Understand the Reference

This morning, a coworker of mine shared an auction listing for a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat, noting that “we should buy this.” Fortunately for the meager savings of the Gawker staff, it had already been purchased. And fortunately for those of us still looking for a way to engage with the story of the decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat despite the fact that we cannot buy it ourselves, the purchasers were famous people: Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live boys bought the nonfunctioning boat for $280,000 with real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia. Italia told the New York Post the threesome had “grand plans” for the ferry.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” he said. “We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard.” The ferry is currently docked in the St. George Ferry Terminal, and will be towed to a local shipyard while it awaits its final comedy shipyard destination. “We’re talking to a lot of shipyards in the area,” Italia said.

While the fact that Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat with the hope of turning it into a venue for comedy might at this point cause one to roll their eyes while making a very dramatic jerk off motion, I can say with 100 percent certainty that in 2013 I would have been at the shipyard going to see absolutely whoever was performing on the Staten Island ferry boat, every single week. I would buy a $3 PBR and a too-expensive taco from the food truck. I would have felt like I was alive, and the possibilities for my future were endless. “I can’t believe this is my life,” I would have thought in a way that was spurred not by doom but by happiness. I would have felt joy. The public transportation to and from would not have felt laborious. I would have had a crush on everyone there. “I can’t believe I get to live in this city!”

Oh, to be young …