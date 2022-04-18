People Too Old For Coachella

The first weekend of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival concluded yesterday in Indio, California. Performers included Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles, and attendees included thousands of teenagers, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, and a bunch of celebrities who are too old to be walking around the desert by themselves. I’m sorry, but we all need to recognize our limits. Here are some people who should have stayed cozy in their multi-million dollar homes.

Gerard Butler, 52

GIO / BACKGRID

Time for bed, my man.

Jared Leto, 50

Maciel / BACKGRID

It’s not safe for you to be here.

Kyle Richards, 53, and Teddi Mellencamp, 40

Your children wish you weren’t doing this.

One of the Oppenheim twins from Selling Sunset, 45

GIO / BACKGRID

Just because your girlfriend invites you to something doesn’t mean you have to say yes.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47

GIO / BACKGRID

If you have to hide your entire face from the paparazzi, you should watch the livestream at home.

P.S. to Vanessa Hudgens, I think this is your last year. Love you.