If Beatles Songs Were About Plant-Based Milk

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” Paul McCartney wrote in an open letter to Starbucks first published Wednesday on Billboard.com. “My friends at PETA are campaigning for this to happen and I have agreed to support them with the quote: ‘Sir Paul is asking Starbucks to end its surcharge on plant milks,’ and I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”

As an oat milk user and animal fan I agree. To show my support for McCartney, I’ve had a little fun imagining what some of those classic Beatles tunes might look like if they were not about their various topics but were instead about plant-based milk. :) Let’s take a look.

“We Can Work It Oat”

“Almond Milk Drinker”

“Here Comes Oat Milk”

“I’ve Just Soy a Milk”

“Plant Me Milk”

“I’m Almond Through Milk”

“Lucy in the Sky With Oat Milk”

“I’ll Follow The Soy”

“I Saw Her Drinking Oat”

“Can’t Buy Me Milk”

“With a Little Milk From My Oats”

“I Am the Oat Milk”

“Strawberry Oat Milk Forever”

“While My Almond Gently Milks”

“Oat! Darling”

“Soy and Milk”

“I Wanna Oat Your Milk”

“Oat-La-Di, Almond-Da”

“Get Oat”

“Almond Love Her”

“For No Oat”

“Back in the O.A.T.M.I.L.K.”

“Almond Lane”

“Eleanor Oat Milk”

“Let It Be (Plant-Based)”

“Almond”

“Oat, Soy, and Almond”

“Hey Milk”

“All You Need Is Plant-Based Milk”

Which one is your favorite?