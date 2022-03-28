Top 8 Deleted Tweets About the Slap

At the Oscars last night, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of her public struggle with alopecia. The shocking moment broke something in many. As the dust settled, some decided to retract their initial statements. Here is a collection of the most awe-inducing now-deleted reactions, preserved for history.

8. Emmanuel Acho

This is more or less harmless and mostly falls under the category of embarrassing because it is not that deep.

7. Nikole Hannah-Jones

Nikole Hannah-Jones has been awarded both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Pulitzer. She should not be allowed to think out loud this way.

6. Glennon Doyle

Like many white people, Glennon Doyle decided to turn the slap into larger commentary on something completely different.

5. Fortune Feimster

Fortune, I have news for you — you are not Chris Rock.

4. Krista Vernoff

Sorry about your childhood.

3. Max Blumenthal

It’s all connected, you see.

2. Chris D’Elia

I was waiting for the man credibly accused of being a pedophile to chime in.

1. Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow tried his best to not say “thug” but somehow managed to sound racist regardless.