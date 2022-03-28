Top 8 Deleted Tweets About the Slap
It's not that deep... or is it
At the Oscars last night, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, a result of her public struggle with alopecia. The shocking moment broke something in many. As the dust settled, some decided to retract their initial statements. Here is a collection of the most awe-inducing now-deleted reactions, preserved for history.
8. Emmanuel Acho
This is more or less harmless and mostly falls under the category of embarrassing because it is not that deep.
7. Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones has been awarded both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Pulitzer. She should not be allowed to think out loud this way.
6. Glennon Doyle
Like many white people, Glennon Doyle decided to turn the slap into larger commentary on something completely different.
5. Fortune Feimster
Fortune, I have news for you — you are not Chris Rock.
4. Krista Vernoff
Sorry about your childhood.
3. Max Blumenthal
It’s all connected, you see.
2. Chris D’Elia
I was waiting for the man credibly accused of being a pedophile to chime in.
1. Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow tried his best to not say “thug” but somehow managed to sound racist regardless.