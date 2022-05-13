Optical Illusion: Is This Lala Kent or Ariana Madix?

While composing a post about Bravo renewing Vanderpump Rules for another season just this morning, the staff of Gawker came across a stunning optical illusion, the likes of which have not been seen since “the dress” or that vase. Steel yourself, for it has been whispered that what you see in this illusion reveals something deep within your psyche … like whether um, you uh … believe in … true love, or the future success of “Something About Her” Sandwiches.

Tell me, when you look at the woman to the right of Tom Sandoval’s horrible mustache, do you see Lala Kent … or do you see Ariana Madix?

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some believe that if you see Lala Kent, you are doomed to several months of an engagement with a man who inspired the character “Turtle” in the HBO series Entourage. Some believe if you see, instead, Ariana Madix, you will be cursed with an eternity of taste-testing horrific craft cocktails made by a man who pronounces mezcal like “mez-CAL.”

There is no saying for certain whom this image does or does not show. But one thing is for sure: you’ve seen it now. And you’ll never be the same.