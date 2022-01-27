OPINION: Kanye West and Julia Fox Don't Have Sex

Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, are in Paris. Continuing the whirlwind media tour for their new relationship, they have so far attended the Schiaparelli couture fashion show, experimented with makeup, and brainstormed “couple names” for themselves. (They landed on Juliye.) What else is there to do in the most romantic city in the world?

Before their Paris debut, West and Fox spent a few days in Miami and New York visiting various Carbone locations and trying on clothes in hotel rooms. They have also made time to work on individual projects. But you know what they have not done?

It. (In my opinion.) Please watch this video of Fox chastely kissing West outside a nightclub in L.A. earlier this month and tell me with a straight face that they had sex later that night:

Lol. I’m sure that Fox and West tolerate each other’s company just fine, but there is no way they are doing anything beyond posing like this when professional photographers are around.

In fact, I think celibacy is probably present in more celebrity relationships than we know. Celebrities are busy people, and they have to spend 2-3 hours of their day in hair and makeup and another 2-3 hours learning viral TikTok dances. There’s just no time. Whenever I see a paparazzi photo of two actors loudly holding hands while walking to get iced matcha lattes, I think, this is the only time they are seeing each other all day. Here are just a few recent celebrity couples who I believe have maybe done it once, if ever:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The Kardashian women and any of their current or past partners

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith (this one’s not really a secret)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

George and Amal Clooney

And here’s an example from the past: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Never, right? Any couple who wants attention for being a couple is suspect in my eyes. When celebrities do have sex, they keep it a secret, like January Jones and Bobby Flay. Allegedly.