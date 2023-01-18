It can be hard to know where people are. The primary reason for this is that there are just so many places where a person might be — Walgreens, for example, or Rite Aid. But some people are easy to find. According to the Daily Mail, Olivia Wilde is at the gym. She has been there since 2012.

January 17: “Olivia Wilde shows off her toned legs in gray leggings with a green sweater for workout session in LA”

January 16: “Olivia Wilde displays her gym-honed physique in vest top and leggings as she leaves workout session in LA”

January 10: “Olivia Wilde LEAPS over puddle as she braves the rain in a sports bra and leggings... just hours before Golden Globe Awards which SNUBBED her”

January 7: “Olivia Wilde sports a hoodie and black leggings as she hits the gym in Los Angeles... after 'difficult' split from Harry Styles”

December 14: “Olivia Wilde models basic black as she gets her morning workout in while in Los Angeles... after claims she is sad following Harry Styles split”

December 13: “Olivia Wilde bares her belly in cropped sweatshirt as she lifts her spirits over workout in LA after splitting from Harry Styles”

December 8: “Olivia Wilde works up a sweat in The Strokes band T-shirt - after music fans accused ex-boyfriend Harry Styles of ripping off the influential indie group”

November 14: “Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles break a sweat as they hit the gym... after pop icon canceled three Los Angeles concerts due to illness”

November 11: “Olivia Wilde showcases her fit frame in crop-top as she leaves gym with beau Harry Styles - after he canceled three Los Angeles concerts due to illness”

November 1: “Olivia Wilde puts her toned abs front and center after hitting the gym in sports bra and leggings... following nanny drama”

October 24: “Still his biggest fan! Olivia Wilde steps out wearing a Harry Styles tour hoodie in LA as she puts on a brave face amid split drama with ex Jason Sudeikis”

October 22: “Olivia Wilde shows off toned arms in a white racerback tank top styled with leggings as she hits the gym in LA... after being honored at ELLE Women in Hollywood event”

October 18: “Olivia Wilde is all smiles heading to a morning gym session in LA... after giving a powerful speech at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration”

October 12: “Fancy lady! Olivia Wilde takes her nearly $4K Gucci purse to an LA gym... amid rumours she may move to London to be with Harry Styles”

October 11: “Olivia Wilde is a fresh-faced beauty as she is seen leaving a Los Angeles gym... after claims she is 'set to live with Harry Styles in the UK full-time'”

October 5: “Olivia Wilde showcases fit figure in leggings and sleeveless T-shirt after workout session in LA”

October 4: “Olivia Wilde looks fit in a Beyonce tank top as she adds skintight leggings that highlight her toned legs after a workout in Los Angeles”

October 1: “Olivia Wilde soaks up the sun during LA workout... after her new film Don't Worry Darling triumphs at box office following drama-filled press tour”

September 29: “Smiling Olivia Wilde looks radiant in crop top and leggings as she heads to the gym in LA - after rumours of major dust-ups among cast of her film Don't Worry Darling”

March 10: “Olivia Wilde goes makeup-free in form fitting gym leggings as she steps out solo for a low-key pamper session”

December 17, 2021: “Olivia Wilde flashes her abs in a cropped sports tank top... after modeling a chic black-and-white sweater at the gym”

December 16, 2021: “Olivia Wilde flaunts toned physique as she steps out in sleeveless vest and clinging leggings after hitting the gym in Los Angeles”

December 8, 2021: “Olivia Wilde showcases her toned figure in lycra workout gear as she leaves the gym after a gruelling training session in Los Angeles”

September 28, 2021: “Olivia Wilde showcases toned abs in sports bra and matching leggings after hitting gym in LA... while boyfriend Harry Styles is on tour”

August 10, 2021: “EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde has a post-exercise glow as she and boyfriend Harry Styles leave the gym together”

March 6, 2018: “Sweat it out! Make-up free Olivia Wilde showcases svelte arms in black tank top following grueling workout at Tracy Anderson's studio”

February 27, 2018: “Wilde about fitness! Olivia showcases her fabulous figure in blue leggings as she works up a sweat after intense gym session”

February 9, 2018: “Wilde about fitness! Olivia works up a sweat during intense gym session in Los Angeles”

January 12, 2017: “Back at it! Olivia Wilde hits the gym in NYC two months after welcoming daughter Daisy”

September 19, 2014: “Creature of habit: Olivia Wilde sticks to her favoured monochromatic look as she hits the gym during a break from filming new movie Meadowland”

October 10, 2014: “A walk on the Wilde side! Olivia looks cool in a leather biker jacket as she goes for a stroll after hitting the gym”

February 21, 2014: “Pregnant Olivia Wilde hits the gym in West Hollywood... after joking she felt like portly Homer Simpson at Oscars dress fitting”

February 11, 2014: “Letting that pregnancy glow shine through! Olivia Wilde goes make-up free for yet another workout session”

February 7, 2014: “She's glowing! Pregnant Olivia Wilde looks fresh-faced after yet another workout in a casual red jumper and leggings”

November 16, 2013: “She's not slowing down yet! Olivia Wilde keeps up her fitness regime during pregnancy with another workout session”

November 16, 2012: “Interesting gym attire! Olivia Wilde wears overcoat and patterned trousers as she heads for workout”

So that’s where she is if you need her.