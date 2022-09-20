Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Sat Soooo Far Apart at Umpteenth ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere

The press run for Don’t Worry Darling is almost over — sad. Florence Pugh has checked out completely, Shia LaBeouf has stopped leaking his weird Catholic emails about dropping out of the film, and Chris Pine is somewhere on a beach eating edibles. Harry Styles was the only lead actor to show up to the New York premiere at the Lincoln Square IMAX last night, and he spent the whole time avoiding his supposed girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The pop-star-turned-movie-appreciator and the director sat sooo far apart during the Q&A portion of the event, leaving a gulf of actors including Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, and Sydney Chandler (Kyle Chandler’s daughter — did you know?) between them. They also did not pose for photos together on the red carpet, though you can see that they at least looked at each other once in passing.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wilde stans on Twitter have thus been forced to celebrate the fact that they rode in an elevator together afterwards.

This relationship will not last the week, in my opinion.

Where were Pugh and Pine — the MVPs of the Venice premiere — during all of this? Well, they recorded a special video for last night’s event in which Pugh explained she was “working halfway around the world” on Dune 2. Pine, in turn, said he was “all the way…in Los Angeles…in…production myself.” Uh huh. He also reportedly canceled a planned appearance on Jimmy Kimmel tonight.

Wilde, meanwhile, is still forging ahead with this disaster of a press tour. She’s expected to appear on Stephen Colbert’s show tomorrow night, where I’m sure she’ll be able to explain everything.