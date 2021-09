Does Olivia Munn have a munn in the oven?

Page Six on Friday published paparazzi photos of the actress and former Daily Show star “stepping out in baggy sweats sans boyfriend John Mulaney.” Gawker refuses to analyze womens’ bodies for signs of pregnancy, but, hm.

Munn has most recently been romantically connected to comedian John Mulaney. Us Weekly confirmed the two were dating in May, shortly after Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years.