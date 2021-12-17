Olivia Munn John Mulaney Baby Boy Born

After what feels like a yearslong pregnancy resulting in a yearslong newscycle, the likely “oopsie” baby of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney has been born. According to TMZ,Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24. The baby might be tall, according to her friends, but who’s to say for sure.

It was just this September that Mulaney confirmed rumors that this extremely random pair were expecting and the world of online gossip changed forever. Suddenly, a man who made his whole career off being a childless wife guy got a random hottie pregnant. Great stuff for us all. Both have tried very hard to pretend they were being private, but they simply couldn’t resist talking in veiled terms about their baby and relationship, and then stressing out about talking about their baby and relationship. It was a pregnancy announcement engineered for Twitter anger.

Therefore, as someone who knows a lot about both Munn and Mulaney and has written about the pair, I proclaim their baby The Internet’s Baby.

Although I have gone off on “parasocial relationships” in the past, I say go forward and have a parasocial relationship with this infant, as I will be doing. This baby is your new best friend. Maybe if you tweet enough about him, one day in the future he will Google himself and read the sweet things you’ve said about him, and he and his parents will befriend you. Welcome to the world, The Internet’s Baby Munn-Mulaney.