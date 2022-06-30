Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Are Not Rushing to Get Married, In Case for Some Reason You Thought That

My favorite tabloid Us Weekly published a gorgeous exclusive this morning, answering a question that maybe possibly one person has asked. The headline: “Wedding Bells? Why Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Aren't Rushing Marriage.” I’m sorry to tell you that if you thought for one second about the relationship between Mulaney and Munn and heard wedding bells, you are losing it. These people are not getting married and in fact may not even be dating.

“Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they’re really not in a rush to get married,” a source close to Munn revealed exclusively to the tabloid. “It’s definitely not her focus right now.”

Instead, the source explained, Munn is focusing on her and Mulaney’s six-month-old baby, Malcolm. “She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom,” the source insisted. “Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs.”

Mulaney, meanwhile, is fully embracing the second leg of his 97-stop comedy tour across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. For the rest of the year, he will be touching down everywhere from Saskatoon to Poughkeepsie to bring a new show to his many fans.

According to her Instagram, Munn has been bringing Malcolm to some of the stops on the tour, which is nice. Here they all are at Madison Square Garden:

I know that’s a cute pic, but please don’t get it twisted: These people are not getting married and neither of them is thinking about it even a little bit. Their focus is elsewhere. Thank you.