Met Gala 2022: Oi! It's Me Pleasure to Represent Me HBO Family
Street urchin Jeremy Strong always commits, eh?
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
street smarts
Ello to you, mistah Jeremy Strong, long considered to be the Artful Dodger of HBO.
Me boy didn’t go far to gather up some fancy dress for the big museum party. He scrounged around the bindle he carries on he back, and found the tattered rags. He fashioned somethin’ nice.
Lovely workmanship, ain’t it? Can you spare a sixpence for a guttah lad?