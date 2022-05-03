Met Gala 2022: Oi! It's Me Pleasure to Represent Me HBO Family

Street urchin Jeremy Strong always commits, eh?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Jeremy Strong arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebra...
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Claire Carusillo
street smarts

Ello to you, mistah Jeremy Strong, long considered to be the Artful Dodger of HBO.

Me boy didn’t go far to gather up some fancy dress for the big museum party. He scrounged around the bindle he carries on he back, and found the tattered rags. He fashioned somethin’ nice.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovely workmanship, ain’t it? Can you spare a sixpence for a guttah lad?