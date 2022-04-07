Billy Crystal, Who Once Did Blackface at the Oscars, Weighs In on The Slap

Are you sick of hearing about the slap by now? Too bad. Celebrities are still being asked about it, and thus we are still being subjected to their opinions. Just recently, Jojo Siwa was asked about the slap because she was at one point linked to a Pinkett family production that was probably never going to get made. And now, nine-time Academy Awards host Billy Crystal has weighed in more than a week after the incident.

Deadline reported that, while as a guest on the HBO Max show Back on Record, the legendary funnyman called the slap the “most disturbing incident, for sure.” Crystal continued: “It was an assault. I’ve had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I’ve been thrown things.”

Very interesting. That’s a bold statement from someone who, just 10 years prior, did full-on blackface when he pretended to be Sammy Davis Jr. during an Oscars ceremony skit. It would be impolite of me to further drag an elderly man like Crystal through the mud, but it seems a good time to remind him of one of life’s cardinal rules: Mind your business.