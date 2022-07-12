NO EMMY FOR MOTHER?

Mother died. Father stayed dead. Sister got a divorce. Actor Brother left acting. Councilman Brother is going to be president. Mother’s Special Friend died also. The blind baby ran away. And all for what?

To be disrespected?

By the Television Academy?

Heinous behavior!

In its four thousand miserable years on television, This Is Us racked up 39 Emmy nominations and four Emmy wins. The wins went to: Councilman Brother (2017); Councilman Brother’s estranged poet father (2018); Councilman Brother’s estranged poet father again (2020); and, for some reason, the doctor who delivered Mother’s triplets (2017).

Naturally, viewers who willingly submitted to the emotional torture of the show’s endless final season, which tracked Mother’s life from dementia, to severe dementia, to near-death, to closer-to-near-death, to the front of death’s train, and finally to death’s caboose, wanted a little reward for their effort. A small token of appreciation from the Television Academy, something that said, “I’m sorry you watched that torturously sad highlight reel of life’s worst moments; moments which you will no doubt experience for yourself someday if you have not yet already. At least we can tell you that it was ‘good.’”

But This Is Us viewers today got a horrible surprise, which, yes, does happen to be their favorite kind of surprise. Despite Councilman Brother’s campaign for Mother to finally receive an Emmy for her death season, she did not receive even a nomination — nor did any other This Is Us cast member.

Unfair?

On behalf of the This Is Us community, I formally request a recount for Mother. If that does not work, I formally request a revote. And upon revoting I would like to give the Television Academy a few simple questions to consider:

Television Academy — it’s not too late to make this right. Give Mother her award. Give it to her now, before Father haunts you. Give it to her now, before the ghost of Mother’s Special Friend takes up residence in your home and gently annoys you until you also die.

Give it to her now, before This Is Us decides to come back for another miserable season.

Please. The This Is Us community is begging you.

HONOR MOTHER!