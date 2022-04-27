'Nine' Star Kate Hudson Finally Releasing an Album

Kate Hudson wears many hats. She’s one of the many actors who has an Apple TV+ show no one’s ever heard of, the co-founder of Fabletics, the owner of King St. Vodka, a podcast host, and now, finally, a recording artist.

The Something Borrowed actress shared an Instagram post of her rocking out in what appears to be a rehearsal space, with the caption, “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤.”

Any Hudsonista worth her salt knows that our girl loves to sing. I myself have known it since 2009, when she sang “Cinema Italiano” in Rob Marshall’s despised musical Nine. Say what you will about that movie, but Hudson’s big number has been stuck in my head for over a decade. She killed it. If you don’t believe me you can watch the official Vevo video for the song, which features footage from the movie and of Hudson and Fergie goofing around in the studio. (Fergie is also good in Nine, sue me!)

Hudson also appeared as a guest star on several episodes of Glee, mostly to be really mean to Lea Michele’s character. Here they are doing a sing-off of “All That Jazz” where Hudson smokes her:

What more proof could you need that Hudson’s album will be up for several awards including the Grammy for Album of the Year and the Nobel Peace Prize? Perhaps you’d like to see her singing “Nothing Compares 2 U” while David Foster plays the keys?

Or maybe a legitimately impressive video of her belting “Shallow” on a pilates reformer?

She also sang in Sia’s 2021 movie-musical Music. Care to take a look at that?

*Footage Not Found*

Oops! Don’t know what happened there. Anyway, can’t wait to hear the album, Kate. If it’s anything like “Cinema Italiano” it will shoot straight to the top of the charts.