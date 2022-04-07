Two Ciphers to Join in Forever Union

Do you know who Nicola Peltz is? Probably not. Do you know who Brooklyn Beckham is? If you do, it is likely because of his last name. He is the son of Victoria and David Beckham who is also trying to make a name for himself as a photographer and amateur cook (hiscooking show for Facebook reportedly costs $100,000 per episode to make). Peltz is the daughter of a billionaire and has been in some movies despite having no acting skills. However, she is the star of one of my favorite Vogue beauty secrets videos.

Despite these two people being famous for nothing other than weathiness and hotness, news of their upcoming nuptials have been covered by every single gossip or style website, now including this one. British Vogue recently featured them in a video where they play a kind of Newlywed Game, effectively capturing their tepid chemistry. Just yesterday, Popsugar did a five-part Twitter thread that ended up in my algorithm about all the style details “we know so far” about their wedding.

Conspiracy? Or just great PR? Whatever the case, we have to be happy when two rich ciphers choose to join each other in holy matrimony. We may know nothing about them, but at least we know they’ll probably get divorced.