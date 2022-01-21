Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Debut Common Interest

Life is full of surprises: Today, pop star Nick Jonas and his wife of three years, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, announced they have welcomed their first child via surrogate. The announcement was made with matching, black notes-app statements on Instagram.

According to TMZ, it’s a girl! The gossip outlet reports the baby was born last Saturday at a Southern California hospital, and that Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, were spotted together at a beach near San Diego the day before. So far, the couple has not revealed the baby’s name.

Priyanka was just recently on the cover of Vanity Fair but declined to share the news of her impending motherhood with the magazine. Instead, she said children were “a big part of our desire for the future” and added, cheekily, “We’re not too busy to practice.” A cute joke that seemingly contradicts her revelation to Elle UK last year that she and her husband only see each other every three weeks. Just a month ago, Mrs. Chopra Jonas got flustered when a reporter asked her if she had any holiday traditions with her husband. “I think we're still about building traditions,” she said. “Our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together because we're always doing so many things apart.”

Best wishes to the happy couple on this new journey together.