FYI: Nick Cannon Has Fathered Up to 7 Kids on PURPOSE

Nick Cannon, somehow enduring pop culture mainstay and dad to what “appears” to be seven children, wants it on record that it’s not an accident that he has fathered up to seven kids, four of whom were born within the last year.

“I am having these kids on purpose,” Cannon said on his radio show on July 7 in response to City Girls rapper JT telling him to “wrap it up” (a.k.a. wear a condom). “I don’t have no accident. Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

The Masked Singer host’s children include 10-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a four-year-old and a 7-month-old with model Brittany Bell, month-old twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and allegedly a 2-week-old with rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott.

Cannon also described his way of fathering offspring to that of a seahorse, which can average between 100 to 1,000 babies per brood. “That’s just the way I’m procreating,” he said. Seahorses are also interesting because the males rather than the females carry the eggs and give birth; that’s just a fun fact for you. There are no reports of Cannon becoming pregnant himself, but who can predict the future of the human seahorse?

In a way, Cannon’s approach to reproduction is inspiring. It’s a subversion of “‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.—Wayne Gretzky’—Michael Scott.” Each encounter that doesn’t lead to pregnancy is a shot not taken. But that’s not a miss — it’s intention. There are a lot of people that Cannon could’ve gotten pregnant that he didn’t.